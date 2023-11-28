Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Up 9,725.0% in November

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 9,725.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance

OTCMKTS LZRFY traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 732,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,538. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.0116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Localiza Rent a Car’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

