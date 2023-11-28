Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Trading Down 4.2%

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 396,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 823,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

LGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities set a C$1.40 price objective on Logan Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 target price on Logan Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight Capital set a C$2.20 target price on Logan Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC set a C$1.50 target price on Logan Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on Logan Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Logan Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.61.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

