Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Down 2.9%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.35. 147,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 279,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The stock has a market capitalization of $737.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $424,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

