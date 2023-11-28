LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 on January 11th

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LMP opened at GBX 180.40 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 152.30 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 207.60 ($2.62). The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -355.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 176.

LMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.91) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, September 11th.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

