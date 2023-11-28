Longfor Group Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:LGFRY)

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3892 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LGFRY traded down C$0.33 on Tuesday, hitting C$18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 33,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,832. Longfor Group has a 52-week low of C$14.31 and a 52-week high of C$37.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Longfor Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

Further Reading

