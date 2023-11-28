Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Lowered by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 59,077 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific makes up 0.6% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.14% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.20. 383,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

