Loungers (LON:LGRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Loungers Trading Down 1.7 %
LGRS stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 230 ($2.91). The company had a trading volume of 21,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,824. The stock has a market cap of £238.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,285.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 190.42. Loungers has a 12 month low of GBX 178 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($3.03).
Loungers Company Profile
