Loungers (LON:LGRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Loungers Trading Down 1.7 %

LGRS stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 230 ($2.91). The company had a trading volume of 21,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,824. The stock has a market cap of £238.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,285.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 190.42. Loungers has a 12 month low of GBX 178 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($3.03).

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

