Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 621.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,531 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.1% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $58,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 97.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.83. 989,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,015. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

