LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Down 4.1%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $220.83 and last traded at $221.05. Approximately 283,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 744,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.90.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.99.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,684 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in LPL Financial by 27.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 218,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,808,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.