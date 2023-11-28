Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 4.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.01. 9,746,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 31,865,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

