Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

Lumina Gold Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LUM stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.37. 37,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Lumina Gold has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$153.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

About Lumina Gold

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.