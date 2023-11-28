Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.46

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 1333922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 965.60% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

