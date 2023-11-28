Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0653 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Lundin Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 80,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
