Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0653 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 80,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUNMF. Handelsbanken began coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.40 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

