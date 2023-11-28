Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 583,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,100. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$7.35 and a one year high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.0990099 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.90 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.18.

View Our Latest Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.