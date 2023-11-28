Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
TSE:LUN traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 583,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,100. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$7.35 and a one year high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.74.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.0990099 earnings per share for the current year.
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
