Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Trading Down 3.7%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67. 85,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 90,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Luokung Technology Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luokung Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Luokung Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Luokung Technology by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

