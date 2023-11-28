Lyons Bancorp Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:LYBC)

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Lyons Bancorp Stock Performance
LYBC stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Lyons Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36.
Lyons Bancorp Company Profile
