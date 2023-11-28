Lyons Bancorp Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:LYBC)

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Lyons Bancorp Stock Performance

LYBC stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Lyons Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

