Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 6,533.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MQBKY stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.75. 15,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,720. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $137.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.86.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.9859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.50%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.