Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 6,533.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MQBKY stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.75. 15,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,720. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $137.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.86.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.9859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.50%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.