Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.02% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $45,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,500,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,578,000. NNS Holding purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at about $24,935,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 62.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,408.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 92,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

MSGS traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $170.80. 4,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average is $181.74. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.40 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.77 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

