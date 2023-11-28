Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $188.51 and last traded at $189.00. 105,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 387,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of -0.70.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 144,908 shares of company stock worth $25,576,570 in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $55,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

