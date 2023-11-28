Man Group (LON:EMG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Man Group Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of EMG stock traded down GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 207.40 ($2.62). The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,202. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.17, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 219.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.53. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 200.50 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 293.80 ($3.71).
Man Group Company Profile
