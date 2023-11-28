Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is RGM Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RGM Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113,448 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates accounts for 7.7% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $173,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,116. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.66. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $226.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Stories

