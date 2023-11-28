Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 2,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Mapfre, SA operates in the insurance, property, financial, and services sectors worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

