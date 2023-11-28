Marathon Digital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 235,585 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average daily volume of 178,610 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.38. 62,400,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,881,539. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 5.18.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

