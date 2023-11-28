Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
Shares of MCHX opened at $1.53 on Friday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.15.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marchex
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.