Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.53 on Friday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.15.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

