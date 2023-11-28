MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CRO Sells $235,569.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.99. 243,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.35. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.27.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

