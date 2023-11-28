MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CRO Sells $235,569.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.99. 243,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.35. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.27.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
