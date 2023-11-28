Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Shares Down 15.8%

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Marketing Alliance Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.61.
Marketing Alliance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Marketing Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.
About Marketing Alliance
The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.
