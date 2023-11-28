Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Acquires £148.80 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($187.95).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 69 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £149.73 ($189.12).
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 64 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £151.04 ($190.78).
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.6 %
MKS traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 251.10 ($3.17). 3,092,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 231.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.61. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 116.80 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 260.50 ($3.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,235.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60.
Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.28) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.49) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 233.33 ($2.95).
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
