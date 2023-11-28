Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus raised their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.46. 381,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,597. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.37 and a one year high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.