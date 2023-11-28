Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) is Senvest Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises approximately 8.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $243,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 304,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

