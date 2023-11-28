Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,067,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $74.83 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average is $109.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VAC. Bank of America cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.86.

View Our Latest Report on VAC

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.