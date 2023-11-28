Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Shares Down 6.6%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. 722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Martinrea International Price Performance

About Martinrea International

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

