MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Down 3.6%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.61 and last traded at $54.62. Approximately 270,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 787,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

MasTec Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in MasTec by 152.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec



MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

