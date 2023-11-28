Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.7% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 74.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,872,000 after buying an additional 217,568 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 10,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $410.04. 578,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,439. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $384.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.79.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,100 shares of company stock valued at $204,704,311 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

