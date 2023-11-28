Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $290,206.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Maximus by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

