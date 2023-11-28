Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 69.3% in November

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the October 31st total of 751,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.9 days.

Mazda Motor Trading Down 3.0 %

MZDAF traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

