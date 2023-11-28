Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 69.3% in November

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the October 31st total of 751,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.9 days.
Mazda Motor Trading Down 3.0 %
MZDAF traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.
About Mazda Motor
