McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 98,476 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $150,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,883,931 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $562,184,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,443 shares of company stock worth $5,574,845. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.49. 819,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,621. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.06. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

