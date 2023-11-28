McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 147,731 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,872,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 7.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,627,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,930. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.