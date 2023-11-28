McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $17.93 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,933,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 9.1% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,011,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,987. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $162.40 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.90.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

