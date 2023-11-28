Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 50,509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 44,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

