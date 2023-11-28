Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Plans GBX 0.35 Dividend

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mercia Asset Management Trading Up 3.7 %

MERC traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 28 ($0.35). 149,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 4.97. Mercia Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 35 ($0.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £125.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2,675.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 61 ($0.77) target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a report on Monday, November 20th.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

