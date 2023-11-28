Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $39.67 Average PT from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 215,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $63,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,601.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 215,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,708 shares of company stock worth $217,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

