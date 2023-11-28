Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wildcat Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55,477 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 7.7% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,787 shares of company stock valued at $94,301,085. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,903,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,911,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.54 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.63 and a 200 day moving average of $297.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

