Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Raised by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.30. 5,194,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,899,395. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $342.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.63 and a 200 day moving average of $297.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $864.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,787 shares of company stock valued at $94,301,085. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

