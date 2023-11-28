Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.64

Shares of Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.42 ($0.03), with a volume of 4777620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Metals Exploration Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £50.82 million, a P/E ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Metals Exploration Company Profile

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

