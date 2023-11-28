MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 913,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,594 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $51,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.50. 820,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,639. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

