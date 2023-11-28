Metro (MRU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Metro (TSE: MRU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2023 – Metro had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Metro had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Metro had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.00 to C$81.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Metro had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$77.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Metro had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Metro had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$73.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Metro had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$84.00.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of Metro stock traded down C$0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$68.35. 530,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,977. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.82. Metro Inc. has a 1-year low of C$68.14 and a 1-year high of C$78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.89.

Metro Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

