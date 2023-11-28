M&G (LON:MNG) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MNG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.46) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 200 ($2.53) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 228 ($2.88).

LON:MNG traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 205.20 ($2.59). 4,867,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375,138. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.35 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229.90 ($2.90).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

