M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 228 ($2.88).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on M&G in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 200 ($2.53) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.46) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a report on Monday, November 13th.

LON:MNG traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 205.20 ($2.59). The stock had a trading volume of 4,867,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.74. The stock has a market cap of £4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.55. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 168.35 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.90 ($2.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11,111.11%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

