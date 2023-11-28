Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down to $77.51

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.51, but opened at $75.08. Micron Technology shares last traded at $75.30, with a volume of 4,248,897 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $490,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,864,454.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,390 shares of company stock worth $10,027,513. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

