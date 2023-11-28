Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $390.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $388.84.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $378.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.34 and a 200 day moving average of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $380.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

